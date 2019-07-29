India’s newest billionaire is a former classroom teacher who developed an education app that’s grown to a valuation of almost $6bn in about 7 years. Image: Bloomberg.

Byju Raveendran joined the rarefied club after his Think & Learn Pvt scored $150 million in funding earlier this month. That deal conferred a value of $5.7 billion on the company in which the founder owns more than 21%, people familiar with the matter said. Its closing coincided with the announcement that the company’s Byju’s app -- named after the founder -- will team up with Walt Disney Co. and take its service to American shores by early 2020.





The 37-year-old entrepreneur -- who has said he wants to do for Indian education what the Mouse House did for entertainment -- is taking his biggest step yet geographically and creatively. In his new app, Disney staples from The Lion King’s Simba to Frozen’s Anna teach math and English to students from grades one through three. The same characters star in animated videos, games, stories and interactive quizzes.





“Kids everywhere relate to Disney’s Simba or Moana, who grip kids’ attention before we take them through the loop of learning,” said Raveendran, also chief executive officer.



