Planes are grounded at Gatwick airport, near London (AP Photo/Tim Ireland)



INTERNATIONAL - All major airports across Britain will have to install ground-breaking 3D screening equipment for hand baggage, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced Sunday.

The Department for Transport (DfT) said the move will cut-down hassle for millions of passengers and allowing them to board planes with items currently banned.





Adding to world leading security measures already in place at British airports, by providing the new 3D technology, using the most advanced imaging systems available, will keep people even safer providing security staff with better images of cabin baggage.





"This could mean in future passengers may be able to keep liquids and electrical equipment, like laptops, in their cabin baggage while it is screened. Once in place, the 100ml liquid limit may no longer apply and passengers could take liquids, like a bottle of water, through security," said the DfT.





Britain's busiest airport, London Heathrow, is currently trialing the new 3D equipment. Heathrow CEO, John Holland Kaye, said: "We're proud to be at the forefront of this new generation security equipment.





This technology will transform the passenger experience, making air travel simple, streamlined and more secure through the UK's only hub airport." The technology will be rolled out over the next few years, with the Department for Transport requiring all major airports to have the technology by 1 December 2022.





British Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said: "The new screening equipment will improve security and make the experience smoother and less stressful for passengers. It could also mean an end to passengers having to use plastic bags or rationing what they take away with them."





XINHUA