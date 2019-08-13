File image: Supplied

CAPE TOWN - Good morning. This is all the latest business news that you need to know today. undefined

Former Public Investment Corporation (PIC) chief executive Dan Matjila yesterday hit out at the asset manager's attempts to recoup the R4.3 billion it invested in the listing of AYO Technology Solutions in 2017.

undefined

The rand extended losses on Monday, reaching its weakest level in 11 months, as domestic political uncertainty compounded global risk-off sentiment entrenched in US-Sino trade uncertainty according to NKC Research.

undefined

Omnia Holdings continued its downward spiral on the JSE yesterday, falling more than 8 percent in early trade after the group announced a R2 billion fully underwritten rights offer in an effort to reduce its debt.

undefined

Discovery took the brunt of the health stocks sell-off yesterday, falling more than 12 percent in early trade before recovering to close 8.44percent lower at R105.72 after shareholders flagged industry uncertainty about the National Health Insurance (NHI) Bill.

undefined

The former chief executive of the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) Dr Dan Matjila on Monday ended his 12-day testimony at the PIC Commission of Inquiry, by stating that that the processes of investment must be robust and free of external political influence.

undefined

Momentum has launched the #NoApologyForMySuccess campaign for Women's Month, a movement that aims to inspire women to talk confidently about their achievements.

undefined

The South African Post Office said on Tuesday it would now accept debit and credit card payments, in addition to cash, for motor vehicle licence renewals at its branches offering the service.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE