INTERNATIONAL – About 7.3 billion shillings (about $71.5 million) were not returned during the demonetization of the 1,000 shilling old notes, an official said Wednesday.
Patrick Njoroge, governor of the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK), told journalists in Nairobi that the four-month phase-out of 1,000 shilling notes proceeded well and achieved its overall objective of removing money obtained from illegal activity from the economy.
He said that the other small denomination bills will remain to be legal tender but will be phased out gradually in the next two years with new generation notes that have enhanced security features to make them difficult to be counterfeited.