Akemi Shimomura. Image: www.miss-paris-group.com.



INTERNATIONAL - Akemi Shimomura is a serial beauty entrepreneur whose Tokyo-based Miss Paris Group employs more than a thousand people. Along with her women’s salons and a men’s beauty chain, Dandy House, she has locations in Japan, China, and Singapore.

Two years after founding the Miss Paris chain of vocational beauty schools in 2008, Shimomura decided it was time to buy a vacation house. She chose a roughly 8,000-square-foot home on an acre of land that sits between a fishpond and the Paiko Lagoon, about a 20-minute drive from downtown Honolulu on the Hawaiian island of Oahu.





The home was built in 1964 by the architect Vladimir Ossipoff, who became a go-to in Hawaii for clean, glassy, open-concept midcentury modernism. “Ossipoff didn’t want his clients to use air conditioning,” says one of the house’s listing agents, Christina Nishiyama of Engel & Völkers Honolulu. “He designed the house so that it could get the mountain breezes in every room.”





Before Shimomura bought it in 2010, the house had briefly been owned by a family who initiated a cosmetic restoration, updating the appliances and finishes but keeping the floor plan.





She purchased the house for $7 million, according to Zillow, and began to use it as a vacation home, commuting from Japan “every other month or three,” Nishiyama says.



