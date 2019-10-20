INTERNATIONAL - The average millennial may sleep and game more than older generations, but are more educated, according to new U.S. government research.
Millennials, or those born between 1981 and 1996, spend about 20 minutes more per day sleeping, and double the amount of time playing games than older generations, according to a Bureau of Labor Statistics report released Wednesday.
At the same time, nearly half of the younger set have at least a Bachelor’s degree compared to just about one-third of older folks, the report by U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics economist Michelle Freeman showed.