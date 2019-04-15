Metallon suspended operations after a group of workers applied to have business-rescue measures implemented at two of its mines, the company said yesterday in an emailed response to questions. The workers, through their lawyers, said they're owed more than two years’ wages and benefits by Metallon, it said.
“The company has since placed three of its mines - Mazowe, Shamva and Redwing - under care and maintenance as debts mount,” it said. Metallon owner Mzi Khumalo is considering selling the company’s gold mines, which have accumulated about $200million (R2.78billion) of debt.
BLOOMBERG