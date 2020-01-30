JOHANNESBURG - African Development Bank (AfDB) President Akinwumi Adesina has urged students of the Federal University of Agriculture in Abeokuta, Nigeria to step up and play a role the continent’s economic development as he was conferred with an honorary doctorate.
The doctorate of science was awarded by the university this week, in honor of Adesina’s work in agriculture and food security across the continent.
According to a statement issued by the (AfDB) the Chancellor, Edidem Ekpo Okon Abasi-Otu, described him as a global household name whose exploits in promoting value chain addition in agricultural produce have remained unparalleled.
In his acceptance speech, Adesina commended the Nigerian government’s efforts to promote agriculture and agribusiness in Nigeria.
“Agriculture is the most important profession and business in the world,” he said.