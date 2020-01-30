AfDB President urges Nigeria students to participate in the continent's economic development.









President of the African Development Bank Akinwumi Adesina urges Federal University of Agriculture students in Abeokuta, Nigeria to take their roles in the continent's economic development seriously. JOHANNESBURG - African Development Bank (AfDB) President Akinwumi Adesina has urged students of the Federal University of Agriculture in Abeokuta, Nigeria to step up and play a role the continent’s economic development as he was conferred with an honorary doctorate. The doctorate of science was awarded by the university this week, in honor of Adesina’s work in agriculture and food security across the continent. According to a statement issued by the (AfDB) the Chancellor, Edidem Ekpo Okon Abasi-Otu, described him as a global household name whose exploits in promoting value chain addition in agricultural produce have remained unparalleled. In his acceptance speech, Adesina commended the Nigerian government’s efforts to promote agriculture and agribusiness in Nigeria. “Agriculture is the most important profession and business in the world,” he said.

Adesina also pledged to continue to work to transform Nigeria’s agriculture sector.

“The size of food and agriculture in Africa will rise to $1 trillion by 2030. The population of Africa, now at 1.2 billion, will double to 2.5 billion by 2050. They all must eat. And only through food and agribusiness can this be achieved,” he added.

Adesina also said that the bank was investing $25 billion over a ten-year period to transform the continent’s agriculture sector.

“I am delighted to see so many of our young people engaged in agriculture arising from the Youth Employment in Agriculture initiative launched when I was minister to get the youth into agriculture as a business. From their innovations in the use of drones, food processing, packaging, transport and logistics and marketing, they are already unlocking the opportunities in agriculture,” he said.

He has also urged agricultural universities to optimize their role in linking research, innovations and technologies to farmers and the food and agriculture industry.

“Africa’s youth must become leaders to help feed our world.” he concluded.

- African News Agency



