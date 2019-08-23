Picture: Bhekikhaya Mabaso/African News Agency (ANA)



JOHANNESBURG - The African Energy Chamber (AEC) will visit Beijing next week to explore the cooperation and investment opportunities between China and Africa, the chamber said on Thursday.

The AEC said the delegation would be led by its executive chairperson Nj Ayuk and will meet chairperson from China's state-owned energy companies, private sector and key industry associations.





Mickael Vogel, Director of Strategy at the AEC, said they are receiving an increasing number of requests from Chinese companies to join the Chamber, especially to gain access to the latest investment opportunities and credible and reliable information on African energy markets.





"The investment appetite of Chinese companies for Africa is only getting stronger given current international trade and business dynamics," he said.





"Our visit will be consolidating several relationships we have developed over the past two years and will lead to discussion on major energy deals for Africa," he said.





As Chinese investment into Africa increases, the chamber says, it is assisting several Chinese companies in navigating Africa's fast growing energy markets.





The move is part of the chamber's support to a large and expanding base of investors seeking to do business in Africa, mostly from China, Russia, India, the Middle East and Turkey, it added.





XINHUA