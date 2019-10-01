INTERNATIONAL - It is in the best interest for Africa to continue working on enhancing relations with China because it is one sure way of promoting economic growth on the continent, a peace and development specialist has said on Saturday.
Universal Peace Federation-Zambia Chapter Vice Secretary General Lawrence Banda told Xinhua in an interview that China has demonstrated in many ways that it is committed to assisting Africa in meeting it's development goals as well as promoting global peace.
Banda called on African governments to work towards enhancing cooperation between the continent and China through people-to-people exchange programs and trade.