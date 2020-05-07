African banks find solace in 12% bond yields as lending dries up

Central banks in South Africa, Kenya, Ghana have released billions of dollars from lenders’ balance sheets by easing measures on how much capital lenders need to set aside.

Deep interest-rate cuts means banks make less money on loans, while rising impairments and a reduction in fee and transaction income will also weigh on lenders’ earnings, Moody’s Investors Service said in an email.

“At best, profitability will stay flat year-on-year,” said George Bodo, the chief executive officer of Callstreet Research and Analytics. “Credit risks were already elevated across the region. Covid-19 just exacerbated everything.”





While banks are required to hold a certain amount of high-quality liquid assets such as government securities, regulators in Nigeria, Kenya and Ghana have berated lenders for not doing enough to support their economies in the past.





Regulatory Backlash





Profiting from the investments could result in a regulatory backlash, said Courage Martey, an Africa economist at Databank Group in Accra.





“If the potential sanctions or punishments are not likely to wipe out the potential benefits of holding risk-free Treasury debts, then the banks would most likely prefer to absorb the punishment in the hunt for high-yielding and safer treasuries than aggressive loan-book expansion.”





Nigeria’s central bank, which expects lenders to extend 65% of their deposits as credit, last month penalized those that failed to meet the target. Earlier this year, it limited transaction fees. And, in 2019, the regulator barred individuals and non-banking firms from buying short-term high-yielding bonds to stimulate lending for purposes other than market speculation.



