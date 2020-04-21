African businesses face ruin from lockdowns

Data on business closures and retrenchments isn’t readily available, but there are ominous signs that a meltdown has begun.





In South Africa, which has imposed a five-week lockdown, 95% of 233 entrepreneurs surveyed by University of Cape Town students and non-profit Phaphama said they couldn’t afford to pay staff, half didn’t expect their businesses to survive and 86% said they didn’t know where to access emergency funding. A 1 billion-rand ($53 million) business-support fund established by the Rupert family, the nation’s third-richest, was swamped with more than 10,000 applications within three days of opening.





In Nigeria, the informal economy that supports more than half the residents of Lagos and Abuja, the two main cities with a combined population of about 25 million, has ground to a near-halt due a lockdown that’s set to last for at least four weeks. While the government plans to raise as much as $6.9 billion from multilateral lenders to mitigate the impact of the virus on Africa’s most-populous nation, the money has yet to begin flowing.





“We have had almost three weeks of no income,” said Taiwo Odulaja, the managing director of Palms Catering, a 50-seat restaurant in Lagos that now only sells takeouts and has let 19 of its 25 workers go. “I can’t plan for tomorrow. I can’t even plan for the next five hours.”





While Odulaja’s bank suspended her loan repayments for two months and she’s halted payment to her suppliers, she’s still unsure if she’ll be able to pay her remaining staff this month.





In Ghana, the government set aside more than $100 million to provide loans to small businesses hit by a three-week lockdown on the biggest cities that was lifted on Monday -- but President Nana Akufo-Addo has said disbursement will only begin next month. Many entities in the West African nation may not be able to access the funds, which won’t require any repayments for a year, because they aren’t registered, or don’t belong to business groups being used to channel the aid.





The 30-bed Monarch Hotel in Accra, Ghana’s capital, which has shut and put its 22 staff on unpaid leave, is among those that applied for support, but is still awaiting a response, according to Richard Danso, its general manager.





“If the government can just assume the payment of salaries for our employees while they are staying at home, that’d be very helpful,” he said in an interview. “We will call them back as soon as business bounces back.”





Woyo, the builder, is skeptical he’ll be able to revive his business once the virus is brought under control.





“When the lockdown is over, I don’t think business is going to swiftly reopen,” he said. “Clients won’t easily trust people to come to their houses.”





BLOOMBERG