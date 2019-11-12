JOHANNESBURG - The African Small or Medium Enterprise (SME) Champions Forum kicked off on Tuesday -- on the sidelines of the African Investment Forum -- and is set to help realise and emphasise the potential of SMEs in the economy.
Although it is the 6th year in succession, it is the second one to be held in South Africa and it aims to enhance job creation, innovation and economic growth in Africa.
Over 500 participants including private business owners, policymakers, financial institutions and experts in business development for SMEs will share their findings and experiences during the two day period through a series of discussions, masterclasses, interactive sessions, roundtables, thematic master classes and sectoral sessions.
Speaking at the forum Didier Acouetey, Chairman of the Africa SME Champions Forum said he was delighted with the support received from all the parties involved and said the initiative was "life-changing".
“The whole idea of this forum is to bring these champions (SMEs) together and make sure to build a system that can help them grow faster. This would not be possible with all the partners that believe that SMEs can be game-changers,” said Acouetey.