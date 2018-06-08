INTERNATIONAL - Emirates aircraft are synonymous with luxury, offering premium-class passengers shower on board and a bar while cruising at 30,000 feet.





Now the carrier wants to give some legroom for those flying coach.





The world’s biggest long-haul airline outlined details of a new premium economy seat that it plans to help stem “leakage” of passengers who can’t afford business, but want a more comfortable ride to competing airlines.





The carrier is introducing the seats on all of its new A380 and 777s from 2020 and plans to retrofit the seats onto some aircraft already in its fleet, Emirates President Tim Clark said. The Dubai-based carrier’s A380s will have about 56 such seats in the front of the bottom deck of the aircraft while the 777s will have between 26 and 28.





Premium economy seats have arrived in recent years in carriers from Singapore Airlines Ltd. to American Airlines Inc. as customers want more space and frills for a little extra, but aren’t willing to fork out for business class. Emirates is taking steps to combat the encroachment of competitors on its routes, including the introduction of new low-cost carriers. The airline is also facing a more existential threat to its business model as planemakers Airbus SE and Boeing Co. work on new planes that will allow airlines including Qantas to fly some of the world’s longest routes directly, bypassing big connecting hub airports.





The Emirates Airlines' economy class cabin. Photographer: Jasper Juinen/Bloomberg

Sleeperettes