After snubbing Amazon donations, Brazil hopes they’ll resume

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

INTERNATIONAL - One year after saying Brazil doesn’t need money to protect the Amazon, President Jair Bolsonaro’s administration now says it expects international donations to the country’s Amazon Fund to resume.

Norway and Germany are speaking with Brazil about resuming donations, but the countries are conditioning their contributions on their acceptance of Brazil’s deforestation policies, Vice-President Hamilton Mourao told reporters after a video conference Thursday with the chief executive officers of seven European investment funds and one Japanese one.

“It is obvious” that international investors want to see results regarding a reduction in deforestation levels, he said. “If we manage to present something positive in the second half of the year, it is something we can put on the table during talks with the [Amazon] Fund.”





The participants made clear during the meeting that they expect a change of direction in Brazilian policies, said Storebrand Asset Management chief Jan Erik Saugestad.





They will continue “to monitor developments in Brazil to assess our exposure to financial risks arising from deforestation,” said SEB Investment Management chief Javiera Ragnartz. And Jeanett Bergan, head of Responsible Investments at Norway-based KLP, said further investments will depend on proven, positive results. Even though no concrete deforestation targets were set out at the meeting, “this was not expected either at this point,” Nordea Asset Management said in a statement.



