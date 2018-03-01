INTERNTAIONAL - Sensetime, a leading Chinese artificial intelligence (AI) company, said on Wednesday that it had joined an initiative launched by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) to advance research on human and machine intelligence.
The collaboration aims to open up new avenues of discovery in areas such as computer vision, human-intelligence-inspired algorithms, medical imaging and robotics, according to SenseTime.
SenseTime is the first company to join the initiative “Intelligence Quest” since its launch last month. “As the largest provider of AI algorithms in China, we are very excited to work with MIT to lead global AI research into the next frontier,” said Xu Li, CEO of SenseTime.
- XINHUA