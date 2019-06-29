INTERNATIONAL - Gone are the days of air mattresses on the floor. Airbnb Inc. is now catering to the mega-wealthy with a new tier of luxury rentals.



Airbnb Luxe went live Tuesday morning after long being teased, with 2,000 new listings on Airbnb’s website offering guests the chance to stay in some of the world’s most extravagant homes. Everything from entire islands to medieval castles and mansions decked out with water slides, dinosaur skulls, and archery ranges are up for rent.





The average luxury listing has an asking price of $14,000 a week—but can go as high as $1 million a week for a private atoll near Tahiti that comprises 21 bungalows and a staff of 50.





Luxury travelers have been eyeing high-quality home-rentals for a while, says Nick Guezen, Airbnb’s global director of portfolio strategy. But the market hasn’t offered enough security to high-profile and mega-rich clients who seek privacy, he says. “I think that's something that was missing—the idea of ‘I want to travel to a luxury home, but I’m not sure where to find it or who to trust.’”





Which is not entirely the case, considering Accor SA-owned Onefinestay, the second-home rental platform ThirdHome, and apartment-rental company Paris Perfect are all established competitors in the space. And Airbnb Luxe itself is essentially a re-branding of Luxury Retreats, a Canadian company that specializes in high-quality listings and was acquired by Airbnb in 2017 for around $300 million. None of the listings on Luxe are new to market, they just now sit under the Airbnb umbrella.





The company is betting on the strength of its brand to give it the competitive edge.





“People are growing up with Airbnb,” said Eshan Ponnadurai, global marketing director of luxury for Airbnb. “Someone that started in their early 20s renting a room at $100 a night and is now growing in affluence may want a room at $1,000 a night.”





Because Airbnb has become part of the cultural dialogue, renting out your home to a stranger has become legitimized in a sociological sense as well—even to the super-rich, says New York University Professor Arun Sundararajan, an expert on the sharing economy. In the past, those who own multimillion dollar properties might have been reticent to share them with strangers, but today most people know someone who has stayed in an Aribnb, he says. “It feels like a more normal activity and that lowers the barriers to rent out a more expensive home.”





In 2017, only 36 percent of affluent travelers (those with an income over $100,000) surveyed by Skift Research reported to staying in alternative accommodation or home rentals. This year that number has mushroomed to 59 percent.





Bungalows in the French Polynesia islands. Picture: Supplied





