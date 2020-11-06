Airtel Africa plans tower sales to reduce $3.5 billion debt

INTERNATIONAL - Airtel Africa plans to sell about 4,500 telecommunication towers across five countries including Tanzania and Madagascar to help reduce $3.5 billion (R54.97 trillion) of debt and prepare for looming bond repayments.

Africa’s second-largest carrier by subscribers is also disposing of cellular masts in Gabon, Malawi and Chad, Chief Executive Officer Raghunath Mandava said in an interview. “We are constantly seeking to bring down our debt, and we prefer to bring it down even faster with the tower deals,” he said.

Airtel has a repayment of 750 million euros ($890 million) due in May, while an installment of $505 million is due in March 2023, according to the annual report.

The company, which was spun off from India’s Bharti Airtel Ltd. last year and is listed in London and Nigeria, used the proceeds of the dual initial public offering to help cut borrowings to $3.5 billion from about $7.7 billion, the CEO said. The outstanding balance includes $1.8 billion of bonds that have cross-default clauses with Bharti Airtel, still its biggest shareholder.

The stock has declined 18 percent since the June, 2019 IPO, valuing the company at 2.4 billion pounds ($3.1 billion).