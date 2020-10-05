Alibaba to buy up to 10% stake in duty-free retailer Dufry

INTERNATIONAL - Alibaba Group Holding agreed to buy as much as a 9.99 percent stake in Dufry AG, giving the Swiss duty-free giant a lifeline as the pandemic hammers the business.

Dufry said Monday it’s proposing a capital increase that will raise up to 700 million Swiss francs (R1.25 billion), and Alibaba will participate. Advent International, a private equity company, also plans to invest as much as 455 million francs. Dufry shares surged as much as 16 percent.

The Swiss company said the proceeds from the share sale will help it buy out its Hudson US unit, as previously announced.

The capital increase will bolster the company, whose market value has dropped to 1.6 billion francs as the shares trade near the lowest in a decade. The companies are also forming a joint venture in China that will combine Alibaba’s digital capabilities and network with Dufry’s travel retail business in that market.

Dufry employs about 31,000 people and said in June it plans to reduce personnel expenses by 20 percent to 35 percent as revenue plummets.