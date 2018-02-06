



Amazon was asked in 2012 to pay the amount over earnings made in 2006-2010 and has since been involved in a dispute with tax authorities. Details of the deal have not been revealed.





The company said yesterday that it has reached an “overall settlement agreement with the French tax authorities on past issues, and our main objective remains to provide the best possible buying experience for our customers in France, where we have invested more than 2bn (R30.06bn) since 2010, and created more than 5500 permanent jobs.” .





- AP

INTERNATIONAL - Online retailer Amazon has reached a deal with French authorities to pay about $250million (R3.02billion) in back taxes.