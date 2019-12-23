INTERNATIONAL - As Amazon.com Inc. works to speed orders to customer doorsteps before Christmas, the e-commerce giant is touting an accomplishment that would have seemed absurd just a few years ago: Amazon is now its own biggest carrier.
In the U.S., delivery contractors and on-demand workers now account for a majority of deliveries to customers, an Amazon spokeswoman said.
Globally, “approximately half” of Amazon deliveries are completed by Amazon Logistics, the network the company built in recent years to handle a surge in deliveries that United Parcel Service Inc., FedEx Corp. and the U.S. Postal Service were unprepared to handle.