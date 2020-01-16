Amazon.com opened its first corporate office in the UK not to be based in the nation’s capital city, instead choosing the northern city of Manchester for a new site. Photo: File

INTERNATIONAL - Amazon.com opened its first corporate office in the UK not to be based in the nation’s capital city, instead choosing the northern city of Manchester for a new site. The company said Thursday it’ll populate the six floors and 90,000 square feet it’s leased in the century-old Hanover Building with 600 new jobs “over time,” including software developers and branding specialists.

“We are already actively hiring,” Amazon UK Country Manager Doug Gurr said in a statement. As of Jan 15, the company had 19 open positions in Manchester classed as corporate, including a sales manager and a tax analyst.

A spokesman for Amazon separately said that although the retailer has other sites around the UK -- such as in Edinburgh, Cambridge, and parts of England’s north west -- they were primarily either R&D hubs or distribution centers.

In picking Manchester as a non-London hub for corporate roles, the retail giant follows the likes of the BBC, which over the past decade has created or moved thousands of jobs into a purpose-built site in nearby Salford. Microsoft Corp. and Alphabet Inc.’s Google both have outposts in Manchester.