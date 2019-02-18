People walk into the lobby for Amazon offices Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019, in New York. Amazon will not build a new headquarters in New York City, a stunning reversal to an ambitious plan that would have brought an estimated 25,000 jobs to the city. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)



WASHINGTON – A recent report showed that US e-commerce giant Amazon did not pay federal income taxes in 2018.

Published Wednesday by the Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy, the report listed the effective tax rate of Amazon at negative 1.2 percent on its pretax profit at 10.8 billions US dollars in 2018.





"The company's newest corporate filing reveals that, far from paying the statutory 21 percent income tax rate on its U.S. income in 2018, Amazon reported a federal income tax rebate of 129 million U.S. dollars," the report said. It also mentioned that the company paid no federal corporate income taxes in 2017, as the effective tax rate was negative 2.5 percent on its 5.6-billion-dollar income





The US think tank suggested that government review current tax laws and stop corporate tax avoidance.





US President Donald Trump tweeted in March 2018 on Amazon's reported tax avoidance, accusing the company of "causing tremendous loss to the US" by using the postal system as "delivery boy."





XINHUA



