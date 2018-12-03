A new Amazon Echo is displayed during a program announcing several new Amazon products by the company, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)

INTERNATIONAL – Amazon.com said on Friday Apple Music will become available on its Echo smart speakers starting Dec. 17, signalling increasing collaboration between the tech heavyweights. Apple Music subscribers who own Echo devices will be able to listen to Apple Inc's library of 50 million songs, Amazon said in a blog post.

Earlier this month, Amazon said it would carry more Apple products globally in time for the holiday shopping season.

Amazon had said it would sell the latest editions of Apple’s iPhone, iPad and other devices in the United States, Europe, Japan and India in coming weeks.

Apple also has a HomePod smart speaker, which uses the Siri voice assistant and competes against similar offerings from Amazon and Alphabet's Google.

For the holiday season, Amazon.com said it would offer free shipping with no purchase minimum for the first time, heating up the competition with Walmart and other rivals vying for customers’ Christmas shopping sprees.

Reuters