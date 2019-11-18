Amazon.com is lowering the fee it charges in Germany for delivering groceries through its Fresh service. Photo: (AP Photo/Reed Saxon, File)

INTERNATIONAL - Amazon.com is lowering the fee it charges in Germany for delivering groceries through its Fresh service and allowing its Prime subscribers to pay per order instead of committing to monthly membership, the US company said on Thursday. Amazon said last month it would eliminate its grocery delivery charge for Prime members in the United States and make shopping easier by combining AmazonFresh and Whole Foods Market ordering on a single site, as it battles rival grocery sellers.

On Thursday, Amazon said it would cut the monthly membership fee for Fresh in Germany to 7.99 euros ($8.80) from 9.99 euros and also reduce the additional delivery fee for orders worth less than 40 euros to 3.99 euros from a previous 5.99 euros.

It is also allowing Prime members to pay 5.99 euros per delivery without having to sign up for separate Fresh membership and is offering a 20 euro discount for new customers who spend above 60 euros and discounts for the first five orders.

The reduction does not apply to Amazon’s separate Prime Now service, which delivers products including fresh groceries within an hour in Berlin and Munich, or its Pantry service, which sells non-perishable groceries.