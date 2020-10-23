American Express profit misses as consumer spending falters

INTERNATIONAL - American Express missed third-quarter profit estimates on Friday, as its customers spent less during the Covid-19 fueled economic slowdown and it set aside money for potential payment defaults, sending its shares 3 percent lower.

The Covid-19 pandemic has triggered the worst economic downturn in decades and led to mass layoffs, resulting in more people defaulting on their bills and offering more evidence that the economic recovery from the Covid-19 recession was faltering.

The credit card issuer said consolidated loss provisions in the third quarter ended Sept. 30 stood at $665 million, down 24 percent from a year earlier.

The reserve levels at the end of the quarter were generally consistent with second-quarter levels, AmEx added.

“While credit remains strong, with delinquencies and net write-offs at the lowest levels we have seen in a few years, we remain cautious about the direction of the pandemic and its impacts on the economy, which is reflected in our reserve levels,” Chief Executive Officer Stephen Squeri, said.