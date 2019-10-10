INTERNATIONAL - Agogo1 well, which was discovered last March in offshore Angola, will kickstart oil production in December, Claudi Descalzi, CEO of Italian-based oil company ENI, told reporters here on Tuesday.
Speaking at the end of a meeting with Angolan President Joao Lourenco, Descalzi said other specific oil and gas projects in northern Cabinda Norte Bloc 1/14 are already under operation.
The Italian-based oil company manager also discussed issues related to the multinational's investments in the oil and gas sector with the Angolan president, and briefed him on ENI's business in the southern African country while helping to tackle climate change.