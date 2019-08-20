FILE - In this May 6, 2019, file photo with the Manhattan skyline in the background, a woman walks on the Brooklyn Bridge at the start of the day in New York. Yields on 2-year and 10-year Treasury notes inverted early Wednesday, Aug. 14, a market phenomenon that shows investors want more in return for short-term government bonds than they do for long-term bonds. Longer-term yields have been falling due to anxiety that President Donald Trump's trade war could derail the global economy. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E, File)

Apartments in Manhattan's Financial District aren't exactly trading like blue chips on the nearby New York Stock Exchange.



Whether in converted Art Deco office buildings or new glass towers, units are spending more time on the market and often selling below asking prices. After a spurt of construction aimed at foreign buyers, whose numbers are dwindling, and finance workers, who have seen many of their jobs move uptown, the area is plagued by oversupply.





“There was so much new development in that neighborhood and I think that many of the people who wanted to buy there did,” said Steven Gottlieb, a broker at Warburg Realty. “I don’t know that there is such a huge a demand for that neighborhood anymore.”





The Financial District has undergone multiple transformations since the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, each raising expectations for a long-term recovery that would bring more retail, boost tourism and draw investors who would help lift prices. The area did get some of that, but so did the rest of Manhattan, as well as Brooklyn just across the East River.



