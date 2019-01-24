Photo: File

INTERNATIONAL – Apple has dismissed more than 200 employees from its autonomous vehicle group, Project Titan, CNBC reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The dismissals are seen, internally, as anticipated restructuring under the relatively new leadership of Project Titan, CNBC said.

Last year, the iPhone maker hired Doug Field, an Apple veteran and a Tesla engineering vice president, to lead the Project Titan team alongside Bob Mansfield.

Other employees impacted by the restructuring are staying at Apple, but moving to different parts of the company, CNBC added.

Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Apple will cut back on hiring for some divisions after lower-than-expected iPhone sales and missing its revenue forecast for the holiday quarter, Bloomberg reported, citing sources familiar with the matter.

According to the report, Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook made the disclosure to employees earlier this month in a meeting the day after he penned a letter to investors about the company’s recent struggles, particularly in China and said some divisions would reduce hiring.

Reuters