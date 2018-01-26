INTERNATIONAL - An analyst associated with the Taiwanese business group KGI Securities, named Ming-Chi Kuo believes that since the iPhone X didn't receive very high approval , it may lead Apple to discontinuing the first-generation iPhone X around mid-2018.

This is also due to the fact that the second-generation model is set for launch later this year, said Kuo.

According to Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple selling the iPhone X at a lower price will hurt its other products in the lower-priced premium segment, so it is not in the company's best interest to do so.

Kuo estimated that Apple would ship about 18 million iPhone X units in the January-March quarter in 2018, MacRumors reported late on Monday. We revise down 1Q18 and 2Q18 shipments of iPhone X to 18 million units and 13 million units, respectively, lower than market consensus of 20-30 million and 15-20 million units," Kuo said.

"We expect iPhone X will go to end of life (EOL) around mid-2018 and that total life cycle shipments will be around 62 million units, lower than our previous forecast of 80 million units," the analyst said.

"iPhone X would hurt product brand value and lineup of 2H18 new models if it continues to sell at a lower price after 2H18 new models launch," Kuo said.

According to Kuo, iPhone X is not yet compatible with many popular Chinese apps. So many customers will see the device offering less usable screen space than 5.5-inch iPhone Plus models. "This confusion, coupled with the high price of iPhone X, is thought to have undercut replacement demand," the report added.

However, Kuo made note that the overall iPhone shipments will maintain year-on-year growth of 0.5% over the first half of 2018.

Here are the views of current users that are not happy with the device:





Loving everything about the iPhone X except Fail ID. — dino (@dinoalviz) January 13, 2018

Local said last year the reason why the iPhone X is going to fail is because it is too damn expensive — Andrew Loftus Applebest apps (@Andrewloftus17) January 24, 2018

FaceID on iPhone X cannot recognize me if I take out my glasses. Epic fail! — Thuan Soldier (順士兵) (@nnthuan) January 18, 2018

What it’s like to have an iPhone X:



Face ID: Fail

Enter passcode

Put phone into sleep

* Screenshot*

EMERGENCY CALL — Anthony Ramil (@toekneemike) January 12, 2018

I’m going to hold out for the next iPhone release. The 8 and X aren’t cutting it. Hopefully Apple doesn’t fail again. #hopeful — Mills (@Thrills_50) January 16, 2018

- BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE