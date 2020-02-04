Apple’s major suppliers in China plan to resume full-scale production in the country Feb. 10, despite the coronavirus that has infected thousands and limited travel. Photo: File

INTERNATIONAL - Apple’s major suppliers in China, including iPhone-maker Hon Hai Precision Industry, plan to resume full-scale production in the country Feb. 10, despite the coronavirus that has infected thousands and limited travel. Foxconn’s Hon Hai, the most important manufacturer for the US company, said Tuesday it still expects to be able to restart facilities throughout China on schedule, according to a text message sent to Bloomberg News. Suppliers such as Quanta Computer, Inventec and LG Display also said they would go back to work next week in China.

While Chinese officials and companies have targeted Feb. 10 as the date to resume work in much of the country, doubts about the timing have grown in recent days as the virus death toll rises, workers find themselves stuck in municipal lockdowns and the transport of people and goods has been hampered. More than 20000 people have been infected with the virus and more than 400 have died.

Virtually all of the world’s iPhones are made in China, primarily by Hon Hai at its so-called iPhone City in Zhengzhou and by Pegatron Corp. at an assembly site near Shanghai. Each of those locations is more than 500 kilometers away from Wuhan in central China, the epicenter of the viral outbreak.

“The main variable is whether the government will push back the time for resuming production, though it is not very likely given the complexities of organizing transportation for the returning migrant workers,” said GF Securities analyst Jeff Pu. He added that any potential labor shortage is a serious issue that weighs on the minds of suppliers.