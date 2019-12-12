INTERNATIONAL - Apple Inc. started selling its new Mac Pro desktop computer on Tuesday, complete with eye-watering pricing options that can push the cost north of $50,000 (R738 675).
The new machine, built in Austin, Texas after Apple got tariff relief from the Trump administration, starts at $5 999 (R 88 626) for specifications that some programmers, video editors, and photographers might consider measly. Fully loaded, the computer costs more than $52,000, and that’s excluding the optional $400 (R 5 909) wheels for easily moving the machine around an office.
For some professional users, the cost of Apple’s new computer is just part of doing business. But for most consumers, the Mac Pro’s price is shocking. As one of the most expensive personal computers in the world, some Apple users quickly compared the cost to a car.