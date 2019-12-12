INTERNATIONAL - Apple Inc. started selling its new Mac Pro desktop computer on Tuesday, complete with eye-watering pricing options that can push the cost north of $50,000 (R738 675).



The new machine, built in Austin, Texas after Apple got tariff relief from the Trump administration, starts at $5 999 (R 88 626) for specifications that some programmers, video editors, and photographers might consider measly. Fully loaded, the computer costs more than $52,000, and that’s excluding the optional $400 (R 5 909) wheels for easily moving the machine around an office.



