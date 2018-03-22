POSSIBILITIES: Construction is a good example of where artisans are likely to find work. Picture: Enrico Jacobs

JOHANNESBURG - The Artisan Training Institute says it has extended its training programme for technical and vocational education and training institutions(TVETs) for another year, and has broadened the initiative to include neighbouring Lesotho and Swaziland.

The programme, which is run in partnership with the Mastercard Foundation, commenced in 2017 with the aim to upskill educators at South African TVETs.

"Artisanal qualifications have proven to provide fast access to the job market, better remuneration, and promising future career prospects," ATI managing director Sean Jones said.

"A critical cornerstone of empowering our youth to be job-ready however, is to ensure that they are trained in accordance with industry requirements and standards. This in turn calls for the educators at our TVETS to be upskilled as well, which is the very inspiration behind this partnership."





Tumisang Mokgosi, an electrical trade trainer at Taletso TVET College in the North West Province, applauded the programme.

"The training was fruitful for us as educators and also for our learners and colleagues, as it integrates with the national curriculum ... It also assists us in conducting our practical’s at college level better."

ATI, which was established in 1982, says it is committed to investing in engineering and proudly contributing to the development of skills in southern Africa.

- African News Agency (ANA)