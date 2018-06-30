The Aston Martin DBS Superleggera automobile, manufactured by Aston Martin Lagonda Ltd., sits on display during its world premiere launch in London, U.K., on Tuesday, June 26, 2018. The DBS Superleggera will be the U.K. company's fastest-ever standard production model, competing with Ferrari's 812 Superfast, which shares the same top speed. Photographer: Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg

INTERNATIONAL - Aston Martin Holdings Ltd. stepped up its pursuit of Ferrari NV with the unveiling of a 211-mile-an-hour road car aimed at reinforcing the brand’s reputation for speed as well as luxury.





The DBS Superleggera will be the U.K. company’s fastest-ever standard production model, competing with Ferrari’s 812 Superfast, which shares the same top speed. Revealed in London on Tuesday, the Aston will sell for 225,000 pounds ($298,000) in the U.K.





Its latest entrant in the Super GT segment, which emphasizes high speeds and long-distance driving, is aimed at reminding customers that Aston Martin is about more than mere hand-built opulence. With the DBS tag, it’s reviving a nameplate that first appeared in 1967 and featured in two James Bond spy films. Superleggera, or super light, harks back to pioneering Italian construction methods developed to eke out the last iota of performance.





Chief Executive Officer Andy Palmer said the DBS Superleggera, built to replace the Vanquish S, will return Aston Martin to the “pinnacle of the Super GT sector” and act as a “halo” model, buoying sales across the range by emphasizing the brand’s high-speed credentials.





In a crack at Maranello, Italy-based Ferrari, he said the new auto, powered by a 5.2-liter twin-turbo V12 engine, will develop 20 percent more torque -- which he likened to punching power -- than “a certain red type of car.”



