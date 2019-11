Aston Martin’s $120 000 Motorcycle Isn’t Street-Legal









FILE PHOTO: 89th Geneva International Motor Show in Geneva INTERNATIONAL - Aston Martin is giving two wheels a try.

On Nov. 5 at the Milan Motorcycle Show, the beleaguered British brand behind such sports cars as the Vantage and the DB11 debuted the AMB 001, a 180-horsepower motorcycle legal only for track use.

It will be made in partnership with the British motorcycle brand Brough Superior and will be the first time a Brough Superior model has come with a V-twin, turbo-charged engine.





The announcement comes as the latest of Aston’s creative efforts to energize the brand, including a $700,007 coupe spec’d by Daniel Craig to be sold as a fantasy gift in Neiman Marcus’s annual holiday catalogue and even a picnic hamper to accompany its upcoming DBX SUV.





These have come after the 106-year-old company failed to generate much cash in the first half of 2019, had an initial public offering that flopped (company shares are down 71% since the offering last year), and was recently forced to raise $150 million in a bond sale as it faces liquidity concerns and generalized feelings of doom regarding Brexit.





It seems an odd, if not unheard-of choice; at one point in the aughts, Porsche built an engine for Harley-Davidson. Farther back, Jaguar got its start as Swallow Sidecar Co., an outfit that custom-built motorcycle sidecars.