CAPE TOWN - The Atlantic Methanol Production Company (AMPCO), which operates in Equatorial Guinea, has announced its support to the expansion and diversification of the country’s downstream sector, African Energy Chamber said on Thursday.
AMPCO, which runs one of Africa’s largest methanol plants on Bioko Island in Equatorial Guinea, said it decided to support the ongoing Year of Investment initiative by its investment.
This was discussed during a meeting in Malabo this week between Paul Moschell, President of AMPCO, and Gabriel Mbaga Obiang Lima, Minister of Mines and Hydrocarbons.
AMPCO is operated by Marathon Oil Corporation, along with Noble Energy, both owning 45 percent of the plant and state-owned SONAGAS at 10 percent.
The plant has been running successfully for about two decades and has the potential to significantly contribute to the growth of Equatorial Guinea’s downstream industry, the Chamber said.