



Six Australian wine companies have faced delays at Chinese customs since Turnbull complained of Chinese political interference last year.





- REUTERS

INTERNATIONAL - Australian winemakers yesterday urged Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull to visit China to resolve diplomatic tensions blamed for trade obstacles that have raised concerns for an export market expected to top A$1billion (R9.77bn) this year.