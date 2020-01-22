INTERNATIONAL - Bank of England Governor Mark Carney warned of mounting risks to the financial sector and the economy from climate change, and urged the U.S. to play bigger role.
“Something which was largely on the periphery of finance has come into the mainstream,” Carney told Bloomberg Editor-in-Chief John Micklethwait at the Bloomberg Climate Forum in Davos, Switzerland. “Transition risk has become more important.”
Carney will step down as governor in March and be an adviser to U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson for the COP26 United Nations conference. He’s also due to become a UN special envoy on climate action.