Carney spoke a day after U.S. President Donald Trump used his speech in Davos to tout the benefits of soaring American oil and gas production and make a thinly veiled attack on those who warn about looming environmental catastrophe.





FILE PHOTO:Bank of England Governor Mark Carney warned of mounting risks to the financial sector.





Asked if the world could contain global warming without the U.S., the governor said: “It’s much more difficult.”





He added that U.S. companies are concerned with climate change and some of the leading thinking and technology are coming from the world’s largest economy.





Carney backed carbon taxes as one tool for reducing emissions but he’s “not naive” about them, saying they can be regressive, and they’re just one of multiple instruments needed.





BLOOMBERG