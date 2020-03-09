Banks promised $7bn for a casino deal. Then the coronavirus hit

JPMorgan Chase & Co., Credit Suisse Group AG and Macquarie Group Ltd. agreed to the financing last June. Now, with the takeover expected to close as soon as next month, the underwriters are confronting a tight window to sell bond and loan buyers on the idea of lending to a highly leveraged gaming company just as Americans cancel their vacations, casinos empty out and the conference scene grinds to a halt.

If the banks aren’t able to find enough takers, they may have little choice but to offer the debt at a steep discount. They could even be forced to come up with the cash themselves, burning a hole in their balance sheet as they wait for better days to shift the risk to investors. INTERNATIONAL - Banks that agreed to provide over $7 billion of loans for Eldorado Resorts Inc.’s acquisition of Caesars Entertainment Corp. face an uphill battle to offload the debt to investors as fears over the coronavirus outbreak wreak havoc across the travel and leisure industry.





“The best comparison might be 9/11, when people were scared to fly,” said Gene Neavin, a senior investment analyst and portfolio manager at Federated Hermes. “Now people may be scared not only to travel but also to be in a casino with thousands of people.”





Representatives for JPMorgan, Credit Suisse, Eldorado and Caesars declined to comment on the financing, while Macquarie didn’t respond to requests for comment.





Bold Move





The deal was always a risky wager for Eldorado, a relative minnow in the gambling business based in Reno, Nevada. The purchase of the much larger Caesars, still burdened by its disastrous 2008 leveraged buyout, would make it the largest casino owner in the U.S.





To help justify the transaction, Eldorado is banking on about $500 million of cost savings for the combined company, a number that some analysts view as optimistic. The takeover will boost the company’s debt relative to a key measure of earnings to over seven times, according to credit-rating firms, possibly leading to a downgrade.



