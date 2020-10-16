Big Four auditors' fees boosted by continued UK blue-chip dominance

INTERNATIONAL - The world’s Big Four accounting firms increased earnings from their dominance of UK blue-chip audits last year, the sector’s regulator said on Friday, indicating that efforts to improve competition have made little headway.

Lawmakers have long called for more competition in auditing, but actual reforms have been patchy to date despite three government-sponsored reports considering the issue since the collapse of retailer BHS and builder Carillion.

All of the companies listed on the FTSE 100 index were audited by Deloitte, PwC, EY or KPMG in 2019, with combined income from auditing rising by 7 percent, Britain’s Financial Reporting Council said.

So-called challenger auditors, which include Grant Thornton, BDO and Mazars, fared little better in the next tier down for listed companies. Only 10 companies in the FTSE 250 index were audited by firms outside the Big Four, up from nine in 2018, the FRC said.

However, the watchdog said that new curbs are taking effect, citing a 21 percent drop in the Big Four’s fees for the more lucrative non-audit work they conduct for clients.