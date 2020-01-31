INTERNATIONAL - Canadian billionaire Lawrence Stroll will take an up to 20 percent stake in Aston Martin for nearly 200 million pounds ($263 million) as the ailing carmaker raises funds after a sales drop put pressure on its finances.
Famed for being fictional secret agent James Bond’s car of choice, the 107-year old company’s share price has plummeted since floating in October 2018 and it has come late to the lucrative sport utility vehicle (SUV) market which boosted rivals.
The company will raise a total of 500 million pounds, including a rights issue from existing major shareholders, it said on Friday, as it begins building its first SUV.
Aston had also held talks with Chinese carmaker Geely, a source has previously told Reuters.
Chief Executive Andy Palmer said Stroll and the consortium he will lead bring several benefits to the automaker.