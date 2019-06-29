The jump in prices brought back memories of the crypto bubble that burst at the end of 2017, when Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies -- beset by regulatory setbacks and fraud-related issues -- fell from grace. Bitcoin’s price, for instance, languished around $3,600 just six months ago.





Crypto bulls were heartened this year after numerous Wall Street mainstays showed increased interest and wider acceptance of cryptocurrencies and their underlying blockchain technology, helping to push prices higher. Things turned parabolic earlier this month when Facebook Inc. unveiled plans for its own digital currency -- many proponents cited the move as long-sought validation of the potential digital assets have to drastically alter the global financial system.





But Thursday’s reversal prompted one of Bitcoin’s biggest proponents, Mike Novogratz, to lament on not having taken more money off the table before the coin lost nearly all its gains. That may have contributed to its swift demise, according to John Spallanzani, portfolio manager at Miller Value Partners.





It’s a very “tight-knit market,” said Spallanzani. “Most likely Novo hitting bids spread like wildfire.”





Bitcoin dropped as much as 19% on Thursday, paring the loss to 16% at the end of the day. It was up 4.2% to $11,137 as of 10:50 a.m. in Hong Kong on Friday. Volatility is near the highest levels since early 2018, when the crypto bubble was bursting.





“It seems the crypto market got a bit too hot yesterday and is now cooling down,” wrote Mati Greenspan, senior market analyst at trading platform eToro, in a note. “What an incredible market where the price can crash about 15% in less than an hour and bring us back to the highs of the previous trading day.”





Alternative coins also fell Thursday, with both Ether and Litecoin dropping 14%. The Bloomberg Galaxy Crypto Index, which tracks some of the largest digital assets, dropped 19%.





Bitcoin’s rise was meteoric this week -- and its decline has been just as swift.







BLOOMBERG