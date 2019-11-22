Bitcoin slumped to a six-month low on Friday after China’s central bank launched a fresh crackdown on cryptocurrencies. Photo: REUTERS/Benoit Tessier.

INTERNATIONAL - Bitcoin slumped to a six-month low on Friday after China’s central bank launched a fresh crackdown on cryptocurrencies, warning of the risks entailed in issuing or trading them. Bitcoin BTC=BTSP, the world's biggest cryptocurrency, fell 9 percent to $6,929, its lowest since May, and was last down 7 percent at $7,107.

The People’s Bank of China’s Shanghai headquarters said it would tackle growing cases of illegality involving virtual currencies. It also cautioned investors not to confuse crypto with blockchain technology, the digital ledger that underpins many cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin.

The move came a day after regulators in Shenzhen launched a similar campaign, and came as the PBOC prepares to launch its own digital currency.

Chinese President Xi Jinping said last month that the world’s second-biggest economy should accelerate the development of blockchain technology.

Bitcoin, known for its wild price swings, soared over 40 percent in two days after Xi’s remarks, with investors betting that Beijing’s backing of blockchain and plans for a digital renminbi would accelerate the mainstream embrace of cryptocurrencies.