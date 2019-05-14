FILE PHOTO: A collection of Bitcoin (virtual currency) tokens are displayed in this picture illustration

INTERNATIONAL - Bitcoin jumped above $7,000 and didn’t look back, as its longest winning streak since 2013 continued to rekindle the global cryptocurrency market.



Monday’s 16% advance comes only a few days after the digital asset broke through $6,000 and looks set to boost investor interest in conferences on the technology underlying the biggest crypto asset that are taking place in New York this week. Bitcoin’s latest surge happened on Saturday, when the two U.S. exchanges carrying futures are closed, making it potentially difficult for short sellers to cover their wagers.





“Bitcoin is acting differently since moving above its 200-day moving average” and the gains are occurring on strong volume, Fundstrat co-founder Tom Lee, a noted Bitcoin bull, wrote in an email. Blockchain Week is underway, co-sponsored by the New York City Economic Development Corp., and the Consensus forum is set to start, where people are “expecting a higher-quality conference,” Lee said.





With fundamental analysts often struggling to explain crypto markets, traders have recently pointed to institutions increasingly embracing digital coins. The likes of Fidelity Investments plans to buy and sell Bitcoin for institutional customers soon, and E* Trade is dipping into the trading space.





Earlier this month, the Bank of Canada and Monetary Authority of Singapore announced that they had sent each other digital currencies using blockchain technology.





The most well-known digital token to as high as $7,324.64, up 16 percent from Friday, according to composite prices compiled by Bloomberg at 7:52 a.m. New York time. Rival coins surged in a broad rally, with Bitcoin Cash up 26%, and Litecoin and Ether both at least 12% higher.



