INTERNATIONAL - A lack of black executives in the jobs that most often lead to the C-suite risks leading to an even greater decline in African American chief executives, a new study finds.
Fewer than 10% of senior executives in so-called “profit and loss jobs,” those that operate units, at the largest U.S. companies are black, according to an analysis by executive recruiter Korn Ferry. The study was conducted for the Executive Leadership Council, which advocates for promotion of black executives into the top executive ranks and boardrooms.
Black executives surveyed also say they’re pushed into supporting roles and have to take on riskier assignments to get promotions.