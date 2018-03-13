A Boeing 737 MAX 7, the newest version of Boeing's fastest-selling airplane, is displayed during a debut for employees and media of the new jet Monday, Feb. 5, 2018, in Renton, Wash. The company says that the airplane improves on the design of its predecessor, the 737-700, with more capability, range and seats. Following upcoming flight tests, it is expected to be delivered to airline customers beginning in 2019. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

INTERNATIONAL - Thousands of Boeing employees celebrated the production of the 10,000th model of the Boeing 737 in a factory in Renton, Washington.





The Boeing 737 has broken the Guinness World Records title for the most produced commercial jet aircraft model.





"This incredible milestone is a testament to the work we do every day to build the most reliable and efficient single-aisle airplane in the world," said Boeing Commercial Airplanes president and chief executive Kevin McAllister.





"It represents more than 50 years of success and achievement on the part of thousands of Boeing employees past and present, our supplier partners, and our airline customers around the globe who put their confidence in the 737."





The 737 previously held this world record title in 2006 for the 5,000th airplane to come out of the Renton factory, a mark that took almost four decades to reach. Due to growing market demand and higher production rates, the 737 program reached the 10,000th airplane milestone only 12 years later.



