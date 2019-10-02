INTERNATIONAL – US top aircraft manufacturer Boeing Company (Boeing) said Monday it is taking enhanced measures including the creation of a new unit to elevate its safety focus upon recommendations by its board of directors.
Boeing chief executive Dennis Muilenburg said the new Product and Services Safety organization will be led by Beth Pasztor, who is a 34-year Boeing veteran that previously served as vice president of safety, security and compliance for Boeing Commercial Airplanes, where she was responsible for integrating product safety and regulatory compliance actions and initiative.
The team will review "all aspects of product safety, including investigating cases of undue pressure and anonymous product and service safety concerns raised by employees," Muilenburg said.