INTERNATIONAL - In a series of meetings around the globe over the next few weeks, Boeing Co. will try to convince a key audience that its 737 Max is safe: pilots who will fly the jetliners.
The sessions started Tuesday in Miami and will conclude in mid-October in Singapore. Pilots are also gathering in Shanghai, Istanbul and at Gatwick Airport outside of London for demonstrations of its revamped software for the Max and new training materials, Boeing spokeman Chaz Bickers said.
The outreach is just one piece of a large and complicated campaign to help prepare for the eventual return to service for the jetliner, which has been grounded for more than half a year after two fatal crashes killed 346 people. Boeing must win the support of sometimes fractious global regulators for its redesigned jet, while also preparing to clear a logjam of hundreds of newly built jets that can’t be delivered because of the flying ban.