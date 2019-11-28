THE PRICE of gold is primarily a measure of faith in central banks. The gold options market saw $1.75 million in block trades betting the precious metal could almost triple in more than a year. Supplied

INTERNATIONAL - The gold options market saw $1.75 million in block trades betting the precious metal could almost triple in more than a year, surpassing the record.



Around noon in New York Wednesday, 5,000 lots of a gold option giving the holder the right to buy the precious metal at $4,000 an ounce in June 2021 changed hands. The bets were sold at $3.50 an ounce.



