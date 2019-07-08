China's President Xi Jinping (R) and President of Botswana Mokgweetsi Masisi arrive for the welcome ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. Photo: Reuters.



INTERNATIONAL – Botswana's northwestern resort region of Chobe is seeking to partner with Chinese companies as part of its redevelopment plan aimed at maximizing the area's economic yield.

Johane Chenjekwa, the chairperson of Chobe Land Board, addressed journalists on Sunday in the township of Kasane, the capital of Chobe situated some 1,100 km northwest of the southern African country's capital city Gaborone.





Authorities in northwestern Botswana have decided to enhance socio-economic growth in Kasane via a redevelopment plan, Chenjekwa said. "Our region is endowed with a pleasant environment like the sea side city of Zhuhai in China's southwest Guangdong Province.





It is against this backdrop that we are seeking partnership with companies from China to redevelop Chobe," he said.





Chenjekwa said the plan foresees implementing a shoreline project that will turn the Chobe River area into a popular holiday resort attracting people from home and abroad, which he said requires them to learn from China's experience and "work in partnership with companies and individuals from China."





The Chinese government has assisted Botswana in various sectors such as transport, education, culture, energy, health, agriculture and housing since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1975.





XINHUA